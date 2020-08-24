The Mandalorian score by Ludwig Göransson stands out from the rest of the music of the Star Wars saga in a thrilling, hypnotic way. And this week, you’ll be able to pre-order the entire soundtrack from the first season in the form of a new The Mandalorian vinyl soundtrack box set from Mondo and Walt Disney Records. Check out the incredible slipcase and artwork that will be housing the entire soundtrack from the first season below.

Mondo The Mandalorian Vinyl Soundtrack Box Set

This 8xLP box set is pressed on 180-gram vinyl, with each chapter’s soundtrack housed in a sleeve featuring artwork by artist Paul Mann. They all come housed in the heavy-duty slipcase you see above, which is made to resemble Beskar and features The Mandalorian’s signet of the mudhorn. Here’s a look at the art on each of the record sleeves:

The Mandalorian vinyl soundtrack box set is limited to 3,500 copies worldwide, and only one per person can be pre-ordered when it goes on sale for $200 at Mondo’s website at 1:00 P.M. EST/10:00 A.M. PST on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. It will ship sometime in November.

Mo Shafeek, Mondo Creative Director of Music, said in a press release:

“It’s no longer a secret that Ludwig Göransson is the most talented and exciting person working in film and television music right now. But what goes unspoken is his chameleon-like ability to play within multiple genres, even within single cues of his songwriting for the screen. His music for films like Creed and Black Panther showcase not only his collaborative nature, but also his relationship to pop and hip hop, as well as blending untraditional instrumentation with traditional orchestras. His score for The Mandalorian is similarly masterful in its ability to be wildly experimental while never feeling out of place – like a synth spaghetti western score that feels inspired in equal parts to Ennio Morricone, John Williams and Hans Zimmer, while also never feeling like a pastiche. We are honored to be the home for this complete score.”

The press release notes that this is a one-time pressing. We’re not sure if that means this is the only way that the soundtrack will get released on vinyl, or this is the only time this exact box set will be offered. Either way, this will undoubtedly be a sought-after collector’s item, so good luck getting your hands on it.