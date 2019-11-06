Hey, are you in the mood to watch some stuff explode while Werner Herzog offers narration? Of course you are. A new The Mandalorian TV spot goes heavy on the action, showcasing blaster fights, dramatic glances, some Herzog voice-over work, crowds going wild, and Nick Nolte‘s alien character that looks like a fleshy St. Bernard. Watch The Mandalorian TV spot below!

The Mandalorian TV Spot

Disney is playing it safe and smart with The Mandalorian advertising. They know that they don’t really need to give anything away – people are going to watch it. It’s the first live-action Star Wars TV show, and it boasts an impressive line-up of talent: A cast that includes Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Bill Burr, Omid Abtahi, Taika Waititi, Ming-Na Wen, and Werner Herzog. And episodes directed by Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

This new TV spot is vague on specifics, but goes hard on the drama and action beats. Admit it: you want to watch it. The question is: Will you want to watch this so much that you actually sign up for Disney+?

In The Mandalorian, “After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

“I’m trying to evoke the aesthetics of not just the original trilogy but the first [Star Wars],” said series creator Jon Favreau. “Not just the first film but the first act of the first film. What was it like on Tatooine? What was going on in that cantina? That has fascinated me since I was a child, and I love the idea of the darker, freakier side of Star Wars, the Mad Max aspect of Star Wars.”

he Mandalorian launches with Disney+ on November 12.