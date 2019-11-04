We’re closer than ever to the debut of The Mandalorian, the new Star Wars streaming series arriving on Disney+. Ahead of next week’s premiere, a new Mandalorian trailer has provided us with our first look at Ming-Na Wen‘s character, assassin Fennec Shand. We also get to hear Nick Nolte’s very distinct voice – the type of voice that sounds as if Nolte washed down a breakfast of broken glass with a tall glass of motor oil. Watch the trailer, and see a new image, below.

The Mandalorian Trailer

Vanity Fair just launched a quick new Mandalorian trailer, featuring Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand (what a name). As is the case with the other footage released for this show, the details are vague, because Disney+ wants to keep things as secretive as possible until the November 12 premiere. Still, Wen did talk to VF about the character.

“We got our inspiration really from the name. The idea of a fennec fox came to mind,” Wen said. “She’s tricky, and yet she’s able to maneuver and survive, and be stealthy—so very graceful and agile. I just love that whole image with the name.”

Is Wen’s character good or bad? “She is definitely someone who’s loyal to herself,” the actress says. However, the character is also described as “the first major female Asian Star Wars character who hews to the villainous side.”

Fennec Shand has a mysterious past, and her backstory remains somewhat secretive. “It will evolve, it will change. I mean, I think that’s what’s so wonderful about creating a new character,” Wen said. “I think she has a good sense of humor about it all as well, which is also fun. You can’t really pinpoint which direction she’s going to go.” Here’s the first official image of the character to go along with all of that mystery.

This brief new trailer also provides us with the sound of Nick Nolte’s gruff-as-hell voice. The actor lends his vocal talents to the role of a “jowly Ugnaught alien named Kuiil,” one of the many characters Pedro Pascal’s lead bounty hunter encounters throughout the series. The cast also includes Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Taika Waititi, and Werner Herzog. The first episode of The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12, with additional episodes arriving every week after.