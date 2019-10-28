The trouble with prequel movies or shows is that we already know how everything will pan out. Han and Chewie will survive their adventures, Lando will lose the Millennium Falcon, the Rebellion learns about the Death Star’s one weak spot, and so on. But the highly anticipated Disney+ series The Mandalorian may prove that Star Wars prequels can still surprise us.

A new report reveals that a major Star Wars universe spoiler is contained in the first episode of The Mandalorian. Could that spoiler be related to the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Or could it be a revelation that will add a new layer of understanding to an old character? Is Werner Herzog actually Luke Skywalker’s uncle? We’ll find out soon enough.

Hidden in a New York Times article about the workings of Disney+ is a big revelation that “a dramatic Star Wars-universe spoiler” is contained in the first episode of The Mandalorian:

The Mandalorian, which contains a dramatic Star Wars-universe spoiler in the first episode and will be available the moment Disney Plus starts, has been as heavily promoted as a traditional feature film, with billboards, 30-second television commercials, radio spots, and digital ads.

The series, which is set five years after Return of the Jedi, explores a time period that has been somewhat explored in the Disney Channel series Star Wars Resistance and has been alluded to in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, but remains largely a mystery. This gives The Mandalorian ample freedom to explore new storylines and characters largely unrelated to the greater Skywalker Saga. But it seems that it will draw a connection to the main trilogy films after all, with this mysterious “dramatic” spoiler.

There’s nothing to do here but speculate. The Mandalorian follows the titular bounty hunter played by Pedro Pascal who takes on a huge off-the-books bounty. Could that bounty be related to one of the beloved main saga characters? Is this a peek at Rey’s past that fans are so desperate to discover? Or could the franchise’s most famous bounty hunter Boba Fett — the character that many thought would be the star of this series — make a return?

What do you think the spoiler could be? Personally, I hope it’s the revelation that Werner Herzog is a secret Gungan-turned-Sith Lord.

The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.