On the October 30, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman and special guest Bryan Young (from Star Wars Insider, StarWars.com and Full of Sith podcast) for a spoiler-filled conversation about the first episode of Disney+’s The Mandalorian season two, entitled “The Marshal”.

Opening Banter: 2020 has sucked but at least we have a new season of the Mandalorian?

In Our Feature Presentation: a spoiler filled discussion of Mandalorian Season 2 episode 1 “The Marshal”.

Brief reaction

Blow by blow recap

Speculation about upcoming episodes and season

