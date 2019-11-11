Mere hours before The Mandalorian is set to make its debut on Disney+, Disney has released a new special look at the Star Wars live-action series. Anticipation is at an all-time high for The Mandalorian, and Disney has been playing it safe with the marketing thus far, showing thrilling action sequences and lots of ominous shots of Werner Herzog narrating, but revealing precious little about the plot of the space western series. The new The Mandalorian special look is no different, showing us footage we’ve seen before, but offering us the tiniest morsel of an extended scene in the cantina. Watch The Mandalorian special look below.

The Mandalorian Special Look

The Mandalorian is here to kick ass and spill drinks, and he’s all out of drinks to spill. An extended sequence of the cantina sequence we’ve seen in parts plays out in The Mandalorian special look, with the arrival of Pedro Pascal‘s lone gunfighter ruffling the feathers of a few patrons. One particularly angry patron accuses the Mandalorian of spilling his drink, which Mando ignores — until the alien scratches his armor. That’s the last straw for the Mandalorian, who unleashes hell upon the hostile aliens in a very cool fight sequence.

The first live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian is created by Jon Favreau and stars Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Bill Burr, Omid Abtahi, Taika Waititi, Ming-Na Wen, and Werner Herzog. The series episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Rick Famuyiwa, Deborah Chow, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Taika Waititi.

The Mandalorian launches with Disney+ on November 12.