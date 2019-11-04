When Disney+ arrives next week, it will bring with it the first episode of the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian. But rather than giving us the usual struggle between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance (or the First Order and the Resistance), this series gets caught in the middle of the battle between good and evil, and follows some characters who toe the line between heroes and villains. According to series star Pedro Pascal, The Mandalorian goes “past those borders” of clear alliances.

Speaking with AP Entertainment, Pedro Pascal talked about how The Mandalorian follows in the same footsteps as westerns (in case that wasn’t clear from the trailers). The characters at the center of this story aren’t strictly good guys and bad guys. It’s not as clear as black and white. Pascal said:

“They separate good and evil so perfectly in the world of Star Wars. And in this one it’s like we’re way more at the center. We’re past those borders, and past those very, very linear, very specific lines of definition.”

That’s what happens when you’re dealing with bounty hunters who will pull off almost any job as long as the price is right. But some bounty hunters still have their own conscience to follow, and it’s not always so easily swayed by money. Other times, characters may find themselves switching sides at the drop of a Stormtrooper helmet. The Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano, who plays former Rebel shock trooper Cara Dune, said:

“We can be pulled to any side, any one of us. Even when you begin the journey with the Mandalorian, you aren’t sure what side you’re on.”

Perhaps that means we shouldn’t trust everyone who seems to align themselves with the titular bounty hunter, even Gina Carano’s character. But we won’t know until this first season wraps up towards the end of the year.

This series has so much promise, and it could set the stage for a whole new era of Star Wars that unfolds off the big screen. And considering Lucasfilm will be more careful about the stories they send to theaters, that could allow for a good amount of experimentation on Disney+.

The first episode of The Mandalorian will arrive on Disney+ on launch day, November 12. Another episode will arrive a few days later on November 15, and then once a week after that until the last week of December.