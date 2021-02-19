Following an impressive debut on Disney+ in 2019, The Mandalorian returned to the streaming service late last year for another round. The Mandalorian season 2 Honest Trailer points out that it’s just the never-nude bounty hunter and tiny meme generator on new adventures of the week where they’re always striking some kind of deal. But at the same time, those adventures also brought the wholly satisfying return of some fan favorite characters. So who are we to complain?

The Mandalorian Season 2 Honest Trailer

Though Din Djarin may have a heart of gold, Grogu just might have a heart of darkness. In addition to his hunger for a frog woman’s eggs and thievery of space macarons, he has enough fear in him to keep Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) from taking him under her wing.

Along with the return of Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison), and Luke Skywalker (digitally de-aged Mark Hamill), the second season of The Mandalorian also brought back most of your favorite characters from the first season. However, don’t be surprised if Cara Dune gets the Poochie treatment in the third season now that Lucasfilm has opted not to bring back Gina Carano, who has become a Ranger of the New Republicans. You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

Now that Mando doesn’t have to worry about striking deals in order to get Grogu where he needs to be, what will The Mandalorian look like in the third season? I think we’re about to see a lot more Mandalorians popping up as Bo-Katan continues to be hellbent on restoring Mandalore.