The second season of The Mandalorian has been in our rearview mirror for sometime now. Even though Hasbro was able to keep up with each new episodes by debuting weekly waves of Star Wars merchandise inspired by each episode of the second season, other toy and collectible creators had to wait a little bit longer in order to avoid any major leaks. That’s why many of The Mandalorian season 2 Funko POPs have only just now been revealed, including Ahsoka Tano, Boba Fett, Bo-Katan, and much more Grogu.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Funko POPs

First up, we have the regular wave of The Mandalorian season 2 Funko POPs. Along with an unmasked Din Djarin holding a little Grogu, there’s also Ahsoka Tano wielding two lightsabers, the huskier Boba Fett, the Mandalorian leader Bo-Katan, and a Death Trooper. Of course, the one you’ll probably want the most is Grogu holding a nice pack of blue space macarons (which are very expensive in real life).

The one that you might have a harder time getting your hands on is the unmasked Bo-Katan. This is one of the limited edition Chase variants that pops up randomly in shipments and can be rather hard to track down. There’s always the secondary market, but you’ll end up paying a little bit more if you take that route.

Speaking of harder to find Funko POPs, there’s also a trio of exclusives that you may have already missed out on. There’s a version of Grogu that’s a GameStop exclusive in the US (an EB Games exclusive in Canada) with the little guy holding a butterfly. Another one available at Target has Grogu with a squid stuck on his face.

Meanwhile, over at Amazon, there’s a cloaked version of Ahsoka Tano with her lightsabers drawn, but she’s in a completely different pose than the standard Funko POP.

All of these are available for pre-order at various retailers, but the exclusives went on sale yesterday, so you might have some trouble locking them down. But take a gander online and see what you can do.