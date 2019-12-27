The power of Baby Yoda compels you and Disney+ to return to The Mandalorian for a second season. Executive producer Jon Favreau confirmed that The Mandalorian season 2 is set to arrive on Disney+ in fall 2020, with no specific release date yet. The news comes hours after the season 1 finale of The Mandalorian dropped on Disney+ to some of the highest praise yet for the Star Wars live-action show.

The Mandalorian is returning for a second season in fall 2020, confirmed executive producer Jon Favreau in a tweet Friday. The tweet comes with an image of a Gamorrean Guard figurine — which, according to Phil Szostak, is a sculpt by the Lucasfilm art department’s Tony McVey who also worked on the original Gammorean guards — and a simple caption that reads, “Season 2 of The Mandalorian coming Fall 2020.”

Season 2 of #TheMandalorian coming Fall 2020 pic.twitter.com/8VQYLDMQ0V — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2019

The eighth and final episode of The Mandalorian season 1 debuted earlier this morning on Disney+ to the highest raves for the Star Wars series yet, with /Film writer Bryan Young writing in his review, “This season has been a little bit uneven in places, sure, but every Star Wars television show worked through their first season to find its footing and delivered some of the best Star Wars ever. If that’s the thing we can look forward to for season two, we’re definitely in for a treat.”

While no plot details have been confirmed yet for The Mandalorian season 2, we can likely expect the series to follow the Mandalorian in his search to find Baby Yoda’s home, while avoiding the menace of the remnants of the Empire. Pedro Pascal, who plays the stoic title character, is expected to return as are season regulars Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, and Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the show’s villain Moff Gideon. Weathers is also reported to be directing an episode in season 2 along with Favreau. Dave Filoni and Taika Waititi are also expected to return behind the camera, though nothing has yet been confirmed.

The Mandalorian was the inaugural original series for Disney+, Disney’s highly anticipated streaming platform which quickly took over the pop culture zeitgeist, thanks in large part to the acclaimed Star Wars series — the first scripted live-action series for the franchise. And it seems like The Mandalorian season 2 will be part of an even buzzier slate, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the first Disney+ series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also set to debut in Fall 2020.