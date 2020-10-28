The second season of The Mandalorian arrives on October 30, giving us quite the treat before Halloween weekend. But what if you’re not caught up on the first season of the Star Wars series? Or you have some friends who want to jump on the bandwagon without watching all eight of the episodes in the first season? Or you just forgot everything that happened? Disney+ has a brisk recap that will prepare you for the next round of episodes. Watch The Mandalorian season 1 recap below.

The Mandalorian Season 1 Recap

If we’re being honest, this is a a terrible recap of the first season. All it does is jump around with quick cuts of action and a couple bits of exposition, introduce The Child as a MacGuffin, and show that Mando has taken up the task of keeping it protected from anyone who wants it, including the Imperial leader known as Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), who goes unnamed like every other character in this supposed recap.

Important details left unmentioned include the fact that Mando is actually an orphan whose family was killed by Battle Droids during the prequel era of Star Wars, and the Mandalorians took him in as one of their own. They even came to the rescue of Mando when he (and The Child) needed them the most, even though it put them all in danger by revealing their hidden stronghold.

It’s not just the Empire that wants The Child either. Pretty much every bounty hunter in the galaxy is after the little creature, though they’ve likely all been hired by the Empire, maybe even Moff Gideon specifically.

Okay, so maybe there aren’t a lot of complicated details that you need to know, but there’s a lot more not in this video that would be helpful to know going into the new season. If you’ve like a more thorough recap of the first season, even though it will take up a bit more of your time, we recommend watching this one below put together by IGN. It dives into a lot more detail and will likely clear up any questions that the uninitiated will have before the second season begins.

In thesecond season,The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal, with guest stars Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Directors for the new season include Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Showrunner Jon Favreau serves as executive producer along with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson, with Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serving as co-executive producers.

The Mandalorian returns to Disney+ with new episodes starting at 12:00 A.M. PT on October 30, 2020 and every Friday that follows until the season is complete. We’ll be recapping every episode on SlashFilm Daily and right here on the site, so stay tuned.