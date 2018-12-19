The Mandalorian isn’t done adding exciting talent to the first live-action Star Wars series coming from Lucasfilm. John Williams is best known for providing the score for the primary Star Wars saga, but this time it’ll be Black Panther and Creed composer Ludwig Goransson scoring the action in a galaxy far, far away.

StarWars.com made the announcement about The Mandalorian score being composed by Ludwig Göransson, who has quite the eclectic career in music. Not only has Ludwig Göransson worked closely with director Ryan Coogler as the composer for Fruitvale Station, Creed, Creed II and Black Panther, but he’s also work on shows such as Community and Happy Endings. However, his career outside of film and television is equally exciting.

Göransson has also produced records for chart-topping recording artists like Haim and Chance the Rapper. However, Star Wars fans will like to hear that he also earned Grammy nominations for working with Solo: A Star Wars Story co-star Donald Glover on the most recent Childish Gambino album.

The composer couldn’t be more excited about this new gig:

“Words fail to express how surreal and humbling it feels to be invited into the Star Wars universe. I am deeply grateful to Jon Favreau and Disney for this opportunity and to John Williams for raising the bar so high with his iconic, intrepid scores — they will never be matched. In these next months I hope to honor the tradition of Star Wars’ musical landscape while propelling The Mandalorian into new and unchartered territory. And I will try to remember that there is no try.”

Göransson has this great ability to infuse modern music sensibilities with classic film score style, and you need only listen to the soundtracks for Black Panther and Creed to hear that. It’ll be interesting to hear if he brings that kind of musical approach to The Mandalorian or if he’ll be leaning full tilt into the traditional Star Wars style instead (personally, I’m hoping for the former).

The Mandalorian is executive produced by Jon Favreau, with Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) directing the first episode and serving as executive producer alongside Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Additional episodic directors include Deborah Chow (Jessica Jones), Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Solemates), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

The series stars Pedro Pascal (Narcos) in the title role as a lone Mandalorian gunfighter, alongside Gina Carano (Deadpool), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), Emily Swallow (Supernatural), Carl Weathers (Predator), Omid Abtahi (American Gods), Werner Herzog (Grizzly Man), and Nick Nolte (Warrior).

We don’t know exactly when The Mandalorian is arriving on Disney+, but it’s expected sometime late in 2019.