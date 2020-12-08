Every week there’s new merchandise from The Mandalorian as episodes from the second season continue to unfold. However, since many of the most recent episodes are filled with plenty of secrets, including the return of Star Wars characters like Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett, there haven’t been a lot of Black Series action figures, Funko POPs or other collectibles bringing those new characters to shelves. Thankfully, Hasbro still has some cool stuff up their sleeve, and this time it’s a unique NERF gun based on The Mandalorian‘s trademark NERF blaster. Check it out below.

The Mandalorian NERF Gun

Imagine tracking down bounties and battling opponents with this NERF Star Wars: The Mandalorian Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster. It’s meticulously detailed to capture the look of the blaster seen in The Mandalorian live-action series on Disney+. It measures an awesome 50.25 inches long (1.27 meters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display! It makes series-accurate blaster sounds and has an electronic scope with an illuminated lens. To fire, load one dart into the breech, pull back the priming handle, and pull the trigger.

The Mandalorian NERF blaster rifle comes with 10 darts, so you’ll probably want to stock up on more for maximum fun. But then again, since this weapon will cost you $119.99, maybe you won’t Thankfully, it won’t be released until sometime in the fall of 2021, so you’ve got some time to save up for next Christmas. If you want to receive it next fall, you need to pre-order at Hasbro Pulse by December 31.