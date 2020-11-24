Last week’s episode of The Mandalorian gave us the latest adorable Baby Yoda scene. We watched the Child admire a pack of blue macarons that a kid was eating, and when they rudely wouldn’t acquiesce to The Child’s desire for one, he rightfully used his Force abilities to snatch them. He even brought them back to the Razor Crest for a space snack (though he ended up throwing them up all over himself). Now The Mandalorian macarons can be yours, but you’re not going to like how much they cost.

The Mandalorian Macarons

Williams-Sonoma, the famously expensive kitchen-wares and home furnishings store, has officially branded Mandalorian macarons, which have been labeled as Nevarro Nummies:

Inspired by a sweet moment when a young Nevarro student debated sharing his treats with the Child, 21st-century artisans in California have created these ethereal French-style almond macarons capturing the essence of this scene with Nevarro Nummies. For authentic galactic flavor, each exquisite treat is artfully hand-piped with a rich, creamy vanilla filling.

First of all, the name Nevarro Nummies is a little lame. They couldn’t come up with a better in-universe name for these macarons? With all the delicious food there is at Galaxy’s Edge at Disney theme parks, there’s not some kind of better way to label these so they don’t feel like cheaply branded snacks?

Well, no matter what the name is, cheap is not a word you would use to describe Nevarro Nummies. These are being offered on the Williams-Sonoma website for a whopping $49.95. Keep in mind, that’s for only 12 macarons, so that’s over $4 per macaron. Granted, they are shipped frozen or chilled depending on the time of year that they’re ordered, but that’s still a salty price

Maybe that’s not a price to balk at in the metropolitan areas where there are lavish bakeries frequented by the Real Housewives of Wherever the Fuck, but that’s just ridiculous to me. If you buy four packs of these space macarons, you could have built a lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop at Galaxy’s Edge instead. (Maybe not this year, but eventually!)

So now when is Trader Joe’s going to start offering some delicious tank-free alien frog woman eggs?