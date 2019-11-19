The Mandalorian has certainly been a hit with Star Wars fans so far. The third episode arrived today, taking us deeper into the seedier side of the Star Wars universe and slowly unraveling the mystery of the titular bounty hunter and his adorable new asset. If you’re loving the series so far, then you might want to drop some money on The Mandalorian Hot Toys figures of both the Mando himself and the strategically suicidal assassin droid IG-11. They’re both incredibly detailed and look absolutely amazing.

The Mandalorian Hot Toys Figures

Mando

First up, we have The Mandalorian himself, complete with all the appropriate pieces of armor (including that Beskar shoulder piece) and weapons. There are also some cool diorama base accessories to make him look even cooler when displayed. Here’s the official description from Hot Toys:

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The highly-accurate collectible figure features a meticulously crafted helmet and armor pieces, a finely tailored outfit, beautifully applied weathering effects, a blaster rifle, a blaster pistol, with accessories to set up a diorama base including a battle-damaged Stormtrooper helmet, a flag, spears, and desert-themed figure base.

The figure will cost $243 and is currently available for pre-order with a payment plan at Sideshow Collectibles.

IG-11

Next up, we have the bounty hunting droid IG-11. He’s quite the formidable opponent with his swiveling body and deadly accuracy. However, he does seem rather keen to blow himself up when confronted with a sticky situation. We’re betting he’ll be back in action despite being blasted by the Mando in the first episode. But if not, this figure is still awesome. Here’s how Hot Toys describers him:

A new story in the Star Wars galaxy will unfold in the widely anticipated series The Mandalorian. It takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The audience will follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. The highly-accurate IG-11 Sixth Scale Collectible Figure features a highly detailed mechanical body with great articulations, skillfully applied weathering effects, two blasters, and a desert-themed figure base.

The figure will cost $251 and is currently available for pre-order with a payment plan at Sideshow Collectibles.

***

These two figures are all well and good, but where the hell is all the Baby Yoda merchandise at?