We’re only a couple episodes into The Mandalorian, but the visuals so far have been on par with what we’ve come to expect from blockbuster movies. That’s partially because the series has an average budget of $12.5 million per episode, but that’s also because the artists working on The Mandalorian have incredible vision when it comes to expanding the world of Star Wars and bringing us firmly into sci-fi western territory. Thankfully, Disney and Lucasfilm have officially released the concept art that can be glimpsed in the credits at the end of each episode.

The Mandalorian Concept Art

Nick Gindraux created this piece featuring our main character at the beginning of the series, marching towards the first bounty we see the character taking care of. We still haven’t been told where these locations are in the Star Wars galaxy, and that’s something we’d like to learn soon.

In this artwork by John Park & Doug Chiang, the Mando walks through the dusty town where he’s presumably on his way to collect his price for that first bounty at the beginning of the episode or possibly on his way to find out about that secret bounty that he heads off to pick up. This setting is very reminiscent of Tatooine, but it could easily be a different planet too.

The Mandalorian’s ship, the Razor Crest, gets featured in this piece by Doug Chiang. Mando’s ship is attacked by what is essentially the giant Star Wars version of a walrus, but it’s a creature we hadn’t seen until this series, and we have yet to learn what it’s called. This is why we need some kind of essential guide to The Mandalorian book in the near future.

Looking a little like Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru’s farm on Tatooine, we see The Mandalorian talking with the ugnaught named Kuiil in this art by Jama Jurabaev. This dwelling looks like it may have been created from a ship of some kind, but that’s just speculation on our part. What we’d really like to know is more about Kuiil and why he’s chosen to settle here.

Artist Christian Alzmann created both of these pieces with Mando and Kuiil riding Blurrgs. These creatures looks like giant goblins, and the way they were brought to life in the series makes us wonder how much of them is practical and how much is a digital effect.

The climactic battle of the first episode is depicted in these two pieces by Nick Gindraux with Mando and IG-11 working together to take on a fury of laser blasts. It’s an old western stand-off, and I wish the color scheme from this concept art actually made it into the show. It’s a little more warm in its tones, and I like the contrast of the laser blast glow with the darkness of the environment. Perhaps the show could benefit from a little more stylization like this from time to time.

The two bounty hunters stand together as a moon (or maybe another planet) looms behind them in artwork by Christian Alzmann. It’s a shame Mando iced IG-11 at the end of the first episode. It would have been nice to see these two go off on another bounty together. But I’m betting we haven’t seen the last of IG-11 yet.

Finally, we have a much different variation of the final scene from the end of the first episode. In the series, we see Mando standing in front of the shell containing the baby Yoda inside of a dwelling after fighting off a bunch of dangerous aliens and even shooting IG-11 in the head. But in this art by Ryan Church & Nick Gindraux, he’s standing out in the open with debris, bodies and smoke all around him.

Finally, even though only concept art from the first episode has been officially released online (without the credits overlaid on it), Jon Favreau took the time to post this absolutely adorable concept art of Baby Yoda. Look at his little foot poking out of that satchel he’s in! We just want to have him sitting on our desk, but we’ll be waiting a little while before that happens. As for when we might get an entire book of concept art from the series, we’ll probably have to wait until the first season is over

The next episode of The Mandalorian arrives this Friday.