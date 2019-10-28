Two weeks ahead of the highly anticipated debut of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Disney has unveiled four new character posters for the newest residents of the galaxy far, far away. The Mandalorian character posters spotlight Pedro Pascal‘s titular bounty hunter, as well as Gina Carano‘s mercenary Cara Dune, Carl Weathers‘ bounty hunter Greef Carga, and the droid IG-11 voiced by Taika Waititi.

The Mandalorian Character Posters

The four new character posters for The Mandalorian come just in time for Disney+ to ramp up the anticipation for its upcoming launch. The Star Wars series is notably the only Disney+ title to not provide screeners for critics, but Disney is likely looking to assuage those complaints with the four new character posters above. But we all know we’ll only really be satisfied when Disney finally gives us that Werner Herzog character poster (when, Disney?). Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Bill Burr, and Omid Abtahi also star in The Mandalorian.

Created by Jon Favreau, The Mandalorian has been described as a space Western that shows a dustier, grimier side of the sci-fi universe. The series will take place five years after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and stars Pedro Pascal as a Mandalorian bounty hunter on his adventures beyond the reaches of the New Republic. But judging by the character posters, Pascal’s titular Mandalorian may not be as much of a lone wolf as his descriptions suggests — it looks like he’ll at least cross paths with Carano’s former Rebel Shock Trooper-turned-mercenary who fought in the civil war for the Rebel Alliance, Weathers’ leader of a bounty hunter guild, and Waititi’s eccentric droid.

In addition to voicing the droid, Waititi is also one of the high-profile directors for The Mandalorian, which will also be helmed by Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow.

The Mandalorian debuts on Disney+ upon the streaming service’s launch on November 12, 2019.