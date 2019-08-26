Everyone has Mandalorian fever thanks to the big trailer reveal over the weekend. And the only cure for that fever: character details. New info regarding the fresh additions to the Star Wars universe has trickled in, giving us a better idea of who’s who in the upcoming Disney+ series. Get The Mandalorian character details below.

Entertainment Weekly has some new info regarding The Mandalorian characters, and if you’re worried about spoilers, don’t be. This is as vague as it gets, folks – but that shouldn’t stop you from speculating wildly! The titular character, played by Pedro Pascal, is described as being a bounty hunter – which shouldn’t be a surprise, considering his very Boba Fett-like costume. Speaking of Boba Fett, don’t expect to see him in the show. When asked if the famous bounty hunter would pop up in the series, creator Jon Favreau said: “Boba Fett is not one of the all-new original characters [appearing in the first season]… There’s a 30-year stretch of story time that hasn’t been explored at all, except in the extended universe.”

As for the Mandalorian, there’s this detail: “Likes to work alone and is rather attached to his stuff (and, yes, he has another, real name…).” What could that other name be? My guess: Gary.

Giancarlo Esposito‘s character is named Moff Gideon, and he’s some sort of warlord – a “rather ambitious” warlord, to boot. Regarding the background of the character, EW writes: “The Moffs were Sector Governors of the First Galactic Empire. But now that the Empire has collapsed, the governors are on their own, and some still have armies at their behest.”

Gina Carano plays Cara Dune, a “former Shock Trooper turned mercenary” – Shock Troopers were specialized Stormtroopers of the Galactic Empire. Cara Dune fought with the Rebellion in the Galactic Civil War.

Then there’s Carl Weathers, who has himself a stew going as Greef Carga, the “Leader of the bounty hunters guild” who sends the Mandalorian on a job that no one else wants. I wonder how one gets in the bounty hunters guild. Do you have to get naked and get inside a coffin, like the initiation to join Skull and Bones? I demand answers, The Mandalorian.

Finally, there’s bounty hunting droid IG-11, played by Taika Waititi – who is also directing an episode. The character description for IG-11 is the best of the bunch: “Often gets mistaken for the famous IG-88 in the show (just as fans watching the trailer have mistaken him for IG-88 in real life).” IG-88 is one of the bounty hunters Darth Vader hires in The Empire Strikes Back. But this isn’t him. So don’t make that mistake.

Sadly, EW doesn’t offer info regarding the most important character of all: Werner Herzog, playing himself.

All in all, I like how vague all of this info is – it keeps the bulk of what’s going on in The Mandalorian cloaked in secret. And since this is a Star Wars property, I have no doubt that secrecy will stay in place until the series premieres on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.