As we near the premiere of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, two more actors have revealed that they have joined the highly anticipated Star Wars series. Natalia Tena, of Game of Thrones and Harry Potter fame, and comedian Bill Burr, best known for his role in Breaking Bad, confirmed that they have boarded The Mandalorian cast, as two characters we might have already gotten a glimpse of in the latest trailers.

Tena and Burr both confirmed that they have joined that far, far away galaxy in the upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Tena announced on Twitter that she is playing the purple-toned Twi’lek while Burr revealed details about his character in The Mandalorian on The Rich Eisen Show. Both characters appear in a brief shot together in the last The Mandalorian trailer (you can see the back of Burr’s “bald” head in the frame in which Tena’s character turns back and winks).

“Can you spot my purple alien face? So honoured to have been part of this banging series, my inner geek is doing backflips with bells on,” Tena wrote on Twitter.

It’s uncertain how involved Tena and Burr are in the series, though Burr seemed to suggest that he only appeared in one episode directed by Rick Famuyiwa. “They were directing it like a spaghetti western,” Burr said, describing a “crazy” LED screen sound stage used during the production.

Considering the amount of make-up Tena is under to play a Twi’lek, as well as the actress’ experience in genre titles like Game of Thrones and Harry Potter, it’s possible that she’ll stick around for more than one episode, though there’s no way to know for sure. We’ll have to see once The Mandalorian begins streaming on Disney+ on November 12, 2019.

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, and Taika Waititi, and the first season of episodes will be directed by filmmakers like Dave Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, and Deborah Chow.