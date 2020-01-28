The Mandalorian is a product of an amazing combination of practical and digital technology, specifically, the “Stagecraft” technology that uses a rear-projected LED screen to create a reactive environment for the actors to work against. A series of behind-the-scenes photos released last week showed us how Stagecraft worked, but a new group of images give us an even deeper look at the process — as well as a particularly silly-looking IG-11 —on the set of The Mandalorian. See the new The Mandalorian behind the scenes photos below.

The Mandalorian Behind the Scenes Photos

We were already in awe of how the “Stagecraft” technology essentially revolutionized the green screen, creating an immersive backdrop for actors after seeing the first behind-the-scenes photos last week, but this time, we get to see some of the smaller inner workings of The Mandalorian set. Specifically, the inner workings of IG-11, the fan-favorite assassin droid voiced by Taika Waititi which can be seen in its digitally unaltered glory in the first photo. A stoic and ruthless droid that is reprogrammed to become part of Team Mando, IG-11 provided his fair share of comedic moments. But looking at him behind the scenes, with a stand-in dressed in a grey mo-cap suit with a model of IG-11’s head perched on top of his head, makes the droid’s presence is even funnier.

The second photo shows a different angle of last week’s image we saw of Kuiil riding a blurrg with Baby Yoda in hand, trying to make it back to The Mandalorian’s ship the Razor Crest with Imperial Scout Troopers are in pursuit. The third shows executive producer Jon Favreau hard at work with his crew, bringing the acclaimed Disney+ series to life.

The Mandalorian season 1 is currently streaming on Disney+, with the second season set to premiere in fall 2020.