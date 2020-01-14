Taika Waititi is one of the busiest people in Hollywood right now, but he would drop it all for IG-11. Well, maybe not all of it, but he would definitely rush to reprise his role as the dangerous assassin droid in The Mandalorian. But nothing is ever over in Star Wars, as we all know, and Waititi believes the power of fan petitions could bring IG-11 back to the Disney+ series. Because, Waititi says, “he was the hero.”

Spoilers for the final episode of The Mandalorian below.

IG-11 may be gone, but he’s not forgotten, especially by Jojo Rabbit director and star Taika Waititi, who leant his voice and his filmmaking prowess to the first season of the acclaimed Star Wars live-action series The Mandalorian. One of a series of dangerous assassin droids largely outlawed by the galaxy, IG-11 appeared in three episodes of the first season, making his final appearance in the season finale “Chapter 8: The Reckoning,” Which Waititi directed.

But alas, the droid heroically sacrificed himself so that the Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, and Cara Dune could escape from Moff Gideon. But could that be the last that we see of IG-11? Not if Waititi has anything to say about it, he told The Wrap:

“I feel we just need to start a petition because I think that character, really, he held up the entire season, didn’t he? From episode one all the way through, he was the hero.”