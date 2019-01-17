Sam Elliott is The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot, because of course he is. In this strange saga, Elliott plays a man who secretly killed Adolf Hitler, and now, decades later, has been hired by the US government to track down and kill Bigfoot. This sounds like the makings of a wacky comedy, but as The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot trailer below reveals, this movie is playing this concept straight. And that’s amazing.

The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot Trailer

When I first heard about this movie, and its long, amusing title, I assumed it was going to be a comedy. Maybe an over-the-top exploitation flick – something that could’ve been included with the release of Grindhouse. But based on this trailer, The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot is being played as a serious drama. And that actually makes me want to see it even more. There’s something particularly amazing about taking this concept, and not milking it for laughs.

Sam Elliott is a national treasure, and I’m shocked that he doesn’t seem to be the frontrunner for this year’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar. His work in A Star is Born is one of the best things about that movie, and he’s long-overdue for awards season recognition. Perhaps he’ll finally get a nomination next year, for The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot. Or…maybe not. Here’s the film’s official synopsis.

Since WWII, Calvin Barr has lived with the secret that he was responsible for the assassination of Adolf Hitler. Now, decades later, the US government has called on him again for a new top-secret mission. Bigfoot has been living deep in the Canadian wilderness and carrying a deadly plague that is now threatening to spread to the general population. Relying on the same skills that he honed during the war, Calvin must set out to save the free world yet again. Starring Sam Elliott (A Star is Born), Aidan Turner (“Poldark”), Caitlin FitzGerald (“Masters of Sex”) and Ron Livingston (Office Space), THE MAN WHO KILLED HITLER AND THEN THE BIGFOOT follows the epic adventures of an American legend that no one has ever heard of.

Written and Ddrected by Robert D. Krzykowski, The Man Who Killed Hitler and then The Bigfoot (I love that it’s The Bigfoot and not just Bigfoot), starring Sam Elliott, Aidan Turner, Caitlin FitzGerald, Larry Miller and Ron Livingston, opens in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on February 8, 2019.