One of the many theatrical releases that was postponed due to coronavirus concerns was the romantic comedy The Lovebirds starring Kumail Nanjiani (The Big Sick) and Issa Rae (Insecure). Paramount Pictures pulled the movie from its April release date as several other studios postponed upcoming theatrical releases due to the growing concerns about the spread of coronavirus. But now the movie will get released for everyone to enjoy at home during self-quarantine, thanks to Netflix.

Deadline has the news of The Lovebirds releasing on Netflix. The movie was originally slated to have its world premiere at the South by Southwest film festival in Austin, Texas this month, but that event was also canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) would have hit theaters everywhere on April 3, but now it will have a home on Netflix. A release date hasn’t been announced yet, but sticking with the original April 3 date would probably make the marketing much easier since that’s already what all the posters, TV spots and trailers said.

If this is your first time hearing about The Lovebirds, here’s the trailer and official synopsis:

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Paramount has made a habit out of striking deals with Netflix for theatrical releases over the past few years. They pulled a surprise move back in 2018 by using The Super Bowl to announce the surprise release of The Cloverfield Paradox immediately after the game was over. The studio also struck deals for foreign Netflix distribution of their titles Annihilation and Isn’t It Romantic, even though both films got a theatrical release in the United States.

Right now, this is probably the best move for Paramount Pictures and The Lovebirds. The movie wasn’t going to be a blockbuster hit, and the studio can at least rake in some decent cash for selling the movie to Netflix right now. The future release calendar is going to be a mess after this coronavirus nonsense is all over, and The Lovebirds likely would have gotten lost in the shuffle, so this is the best way for the movie to find an audience.

We’ll let you know when The Lovebirds gets a proper release date on Netflix.