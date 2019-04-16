Fox News has generated millions by giving some of the world’s most obnoxious caricatures a platform in the world of political punditry. Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Bill O’Reilly, Jeanine Pirro, Laura Ingraham, Megyn Kelly, and whatever trio of airheads is still on Fox & Friends are just some of the dispiriting voices in cable television news, and it’s all thanks to one man: Roger Ailes. Now, the story of how Roger Ailes took fear and pandering to a dangerous level and turned it into a profitable cable news channel will be told in a new limited series on Showtime called The Loudest Voice, and the first teaser trailer is already making our stomachs turn.

The Loudest Voice Trailer

Russell Crowe is playing the man who would give rise to the darker side of not just cable news but the Republican Party, complete with lots of prosthetic make-up and a fat suit. The series is based on Gabriel Sherman’s book The Loudest Voice in the Room, which thankfully isn’t a biography celebrating what Ailes did to cable news and politics. And while reviews have pegged the book as being surprisingly even-handed in its approach to the influence Ailes had on the world at large, this series looks like it won’t paint him in very kind light. That’s probably for the best since he was a conniving, womanizing creep.

While the book covers the rise of Ailes from his early childhood to the highest peak of success in the media, it would appear that this series will only focus on the rise and creation of Fox News, and seemingly his eventual downfall thanks to sexual harassment accusations and settlements that brought his part in the Fox News machine to an end.

The Loudest Voice also stars Naomi Watts, Sienna Miller, Seth MacFarlane, Simon McBurney, and Annabelle Wallis. Russsell Crowe also executive produces the series, which has the first two episodes directed by Emmy nominee Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale).