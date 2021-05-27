Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock are a little wet. That’s because they’re literally standing in water in the first behind-the-scenes image from The Lost City of D, an action-adventure rom-com that is directed by filmmaking duo Adam and Aaron Nee, which stars Bullock as a romance novelist on the search for a fictional city that turns out to be real. See The Lost City of D first look image below.

The Lost City of D First Look

The Lost City of D recently began shooting, so it doesn’t deserve the burden of us hanging all our hopes on it bringing back the old-fashioned adventure romance. You know, Romancing the Stone, The Mummy, and Indiana Jones. It feels like that genre has died out in recent years, but maybe — just maybe — The Lost City of D will be our El Dorado.

It certainly sounds like a spiritual successor to films like Romancing the Stone, starring Bullock as “a reclusive romance novelist (Sandra Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Channing Tatum) until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.” And based on the first behind-the-scenes image in which Tatum and Bullock strike a pose in a tropical jungle, shared by Tatum on Instagram, it looks like it could be as fun as those other movies.

Honestly, God bless Tatum. He seems to be having a blast making this movie in general, sharing an even more revealing behind-the-scenes photo on his Instagram story, in which he posed completely naked while prepping for the production in the hair-and-makeup trailer. “You know when you in the make-up trailer a–hole naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s— on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie,” he wrote. “And yes I’m flexing so hard i got a cramp.”

The Lost City of D originally was set to star Ryan Reynolds, who co-starred with Bullock in The Proposal, as the male lead, but that fell through. Tatum now stars opposite Bullock in a cast that includes Daniel Radcliffe, Patti Harrison, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nunez, and Brad Pitt (in a cameo). Bullock produces the film through her Fortis Films banner, with Liza Chasin and her company, 3dot Productions. Horrible Bosses director Seth Gordon is also attached to produce.

Lost City of D is slated to be released by Paramount on April 15, 2022.