Director Joel Schumacher died last month, and many of the obituaries and appreciation pieces written about his life highlighted his work on the stylish 1987 vampire movie The Lost Boys, which became a generational touchstone for kids of a certain age. The franchise has since expanded with a pair of straight-to-DVD sequels and a comic book series, but it looks like a Lost Boys musical – which fills in some of the backstory before the events of the first movie – is going to be heading to Broadway. Listen to the musical’s soundtrack and get the plot details below.

SyFy Wire spoke with G Tom Mac (AKA Gerard McMahon), who wrote The Lost Boys theme song, “Cry Little Sister,” and is developing a Broadway musical called A Lost Boys Story. The musical is set before the events of the first movie and follows the character of David, who was played by Kiefer Sutherland in the movie. The story begins with David as an orphan in Lithuania and tracks his immigration into the United States, where he is adopted by loving Jewish parents and learns to speak English. But he ends up at an orphanage that’s run by a vampire named Max (Edward Hermann in the film), where he’s turned into a vampire himself.

“At 17-18 [years old], [David] hits the road, and that’s when he picks up the other vampires and basically creates a family with the three other guys,” Mac said. “They all come from different walks of life in Middle America, the Midwest, Arizona, and then they head to California. That’s when all the good stuff starts. We tried to take a twist, whereby we know the story of the movie, but we don’t know how it all got there. And in the musical, we do. It’s very much a story of immortality, but it’s also a story about how people in their 20s think they’re immortal, anyway. It kind of runs that parallel of pop culture.”

According to Mac, the musical is “nearly done,” and the show had Schumacher’s blessing before the director passed away. All of the music has been completed, and casting is currently underway. A Clockwork Orange star Malcolm McDowell is evidently in talks to play Max, while actor JD McCrary, who played young Simba in Jon Favreau’s The Lion King, has been cast as the young vampire Laddie (played by Chance Michael Corbitt in the movie).

The musical was intended to hit Broadway in late 2021, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has delayed the timetable to the point where Mac now eyeing a 2022 debut. The soundtrack is ready to go, and Mac shot some videos to help boost the show’s profile. You can check those out below.

And here’s the full track listing on Spotify:

Before we wrap up, let’s address the elephant in the room: will the sexy sax man from the movie have a role in this Broadway show? “Definitely, there’s been talk about that,” Mac says. “Whether he comes back as the original muscle-man guy in the form of his character, it could be. It’s a little too soon for that to go down.”

Until we get full confirmation, let’s just end with this: