The Lodge is the feel-bad movie of the year, and I mean that as a compliment. This nightmare-inducing tale of terror from the directors of Goodnight Mommy is sure to be one of the most buzzed-about horror films of 2019, and now you can finally start counting down the days until you can see it. Neon has locked down a release date for the movie for November, just in time for the movie to fuck up the start of the holiday season. See The Lodge release date, plus a new teaser, below.

The Lodge

I’ve seen The Lodge twice now, and both times it knocked me on my ass. It’s a bleak, disturbing experience that’s bound to make viewers uncomfortable. The dread radiates off the screen from almost the very first frame, and never lets up. I’m sure some casual horror viewers will be put-off by the film’s darkness, but I loved it. As I wrote in my review:

It seems like every year, we get at least one film heralded as “the next great horror movie.” Sometimes, that assessment is overblown. But sometimes, it’s spot-on. This year’s next great horror film is The Lodge, and I am entirely confident in that assessment. It’s going to be nearly impossible for any other fright flick this year to top the atmospheric dread and abject terror on display here. An icy cold mix of The Shining and religious mania run wild, The Lodge opens with a bang, and never lets up. Take it from someone who doesn’t scare easy: The Lodge is scary as hell.

It was previously announced that the film would be arriving this fall, but an official release date remained elusive – until now. Neon will release The Lodge on November 15, nestling near the tail-end of fall, when everything is dying, and the beginning of winter, when everything is dead. In other words, the perfect time to see this sort of ilm.

The Lodge “begins with a fractured family as Richard (Richard Armitage) tells his children Aidan (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh) of his intent to marry his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough). In an effort to bond, the family retreat to their remote winter cabin. However, when Richard is forced to abruptly depart for work he leaves the children in Grace’s care. Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge and terrifying events summon specters from grace’s dark past. as nerves fray and tensions rise, grace, Aidan and Mia have to fight for deliverance against unseen forces of evil.”

There’s a lot more going on in the movie, but to say anymore would give away a lot of the film’s surprises. Rest assured that if you’re a big fan of horror movies, you’re not going to want to miss The Lodge in November.