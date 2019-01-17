The Little Mermaid is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and to commemorate the beloved Disney classic, the film is being released on 4K Ultra Blu-ray and Digital HD next month. Aside from getting the movie in the highest possible quality, fans will also be treated to some new special features, including a celebratory discussion and musical performance with composer Alan Menken and some of Disney’s most beloved leading ladies.

Get the full rundown of The Little Mermaid 4K Blu-ray and digital release below.

The Little Mermaid 4K Blu-ray and Digital Release

The Little Mermaid will first hit Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere on February 12, and 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on February 26. This is the 30th anniversary Signature Edition of the classic Disney musical, the seventh film in the special home video collection that already includes Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Beauty and the Beast, Pinocchio, Bambi, The Lion King, and Lady and the Tramp.

The Blu-ray and Digital releases of The Little Mermaid come with a bunch of new special features, including Alan Menken sitting down with Jodi Benson (Ariel from The Little Mermaid), Paige O’Hara (Belle from Beauty and the Beast), Judy Kuhn (the singing voice for Pocahontas), Lillias White (Calliope in the animated Hercules series), and Donna Murphy (Mother Gothel in Tangled) to reminisce about The Little Mermaid, creating their own musical moments with Menken, and singing songs around a baby grand piano.

The digital release will also include an exclusive bonus feature called “Part of Your World” – A 30-Year Retrospective. Alan Menken and Jodi Benson discuss the iconic song “Part of Your World” and the impact it has had since being released 30 years ago.

Here are the rest of the bonus features you can expect with The Little Mermaid 4K Ultra Blu-ray and Digital release:

BLU-RAY & DIGITAL

Sing-Along Mode – Sing along to the movie in this sing-along version of the film.

Alan Menken & the Leading Ladies Song – From the voice of a mermaid to the tunes of a muse, the music of Alan Menken has scored the soundtrack for some of Disney’s most iconic leading ladies. Join Alan, Jodi Benson (Ariel), Paige O’Hara (Belle), Judy Kuhn (Pocahontas Singing Voice), Lillias White (Calliope) and Donna Murphy (Mother Gothel) as we celebrate the music of their films in honor of the one that started it all … “The Little Mermaid .” In this discussion, the ladies will share their memories of musically creating their characters with Alan, discuss what it means to be part of the Disney Princess/leading lady legacy and create new memories as they sing with Alan around a baby grand piano.

“What I Want From You…Is YOUR VOICE” – Enter the recording studio and get an inside look at the cast of “The Little Mermaid ” in their original recording sessions.

Stories From Walt’s Office – Gadgets & Gizmos – Like Ariel, Walt Disney was a collector of many different things from miniatures to early mechanical characters that inspired the invention of audio-animatronics. We take a look at some the collections that Walt kept in his office in the third episode of this series.

#TreasuresUntold – Join Ruby Rose Turner and Olivia Sanabia from the Disney Channel Original Series “Coop and Cami Ask the World” as they take a deep dive to explore some hidden treasures and fun facts about Disney’s “The Little Mermaid .”

DCapella “Part of Your World” Music Video

Classic Bonus Features – Revisit four exciting bonus features from previous releases including: Deleted Character: Harold The Merman Under The Scene: The Art Of Live Action Reference Howard’s Lecture Audio Commentary With Ron Clements, John Musker and Alan Menken

– Revisit four exciting bonus features from previous releases including:

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVES

“Part of Your World” – A 30-Year Retrospective – Songwriter Alan Menken and Jodi Benson, the acting and singing voice of Ariel, sing the epitome of Disney “I Want” songs “Part of Your World” and discuss its impact since it was first heard 30 years ago.