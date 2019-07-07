The Lion King remake is less than two weeks away from hitting theaters. It’s bound to be another huge hit around the world for Walt Disney Pictures, but for those who may be on the fence about checking it out, a new clip has arrived with some hilarity supplied by the dynamic duo Timon and Pumbaa, who are voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen this time. Watch The Lion King clip below.

The Lion King Clip – Timon and Pumbaa

Our first extended look at Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen's Timon and Pumbaa in #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/VZv4jASKSX — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 3, 2019

The more footage from The Lion King we see, the clearer it is what kind of differences we’ll see between the original movie and this remake. There are some amusing little touches like Pumbaa telling Timon that the tasty bugs they’re eating are local, like some kind of hipster warthog. Timon’s sass is intact with Eichner’s voice behind the meerkat, including that high-pitched scream that Nathan Lane perfected in the original animated movie.



Timon and Pumbaa are bound to be the most entertaining part of The Lion King, just as they were in the original. But when it comes to the photorealistic representation of these characters, they appear to have the same issue as the lions. Though there’s expressive dialogue, it’s hard to see any emotion in the animal’s faces. They might as well have saved some time and money by just doing voiceover like something from America’s Funniest Home Videos.

The Lion King also stars Donald Glover as adult Simba, Beyoncé Knowles Carter as adult Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Kani as Rafiki, John Oliver as Zazu, and more. Jon Favreau (The Jungle Book, Iron Man) is directing the movie, which arrives in theaters later this month on July 19, 2019.

Watch the latest trailer for The Lion King over here. Otherwise, here’s the official synopsis for The Lion King: