Disney’s remake of The Lion King is the second highest grossing film of 2019 (though that could very well chance once Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters over the next month and a half). But just because a movie earns $1.65 billion worldwide doesn’t mean it’s worth a damn. In this case, we’re dealing with a remake of one of Disney’s most beloved hand-drawn animated movies, and unfortunately, as The Lion King remake Honest Trailer points out, it’s a remake that sucks all the life and passion out the story.

The Lion King Remake Honest Trailer

Look, you can’t deny that the visual effects in this movie are stunning. The photorealism of these animals is impressive as hell. But at the same time, having realistic animals makes it so that they can’t express themselves in the same way that an animated character can. We’ve discussed this plenty of times before, but seeing a lot of this footage cut together in this way just reaffirms that even more.

On top of that, this movie is the first time where the all-star voice cast truly left something to be desired. With the exception of Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon an Pumbaa, no one felt like they entirely gave themselves to their characters. On top of that, Beyonce Knowles might be able to sing like a goddess, but her voice acting skills are nothing to write home about, unless you’re writing home to tell everyone how little emotion she brings to the table. Her dialogue sounds like it came straight from a table read where she’s reading the script for the first time.

But since this movie raked in boatloads of money, Disney won’t be slowing down their remake machine anytime soon. They might even circle back around and try to give The Lion King remake a sequel.