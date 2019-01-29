Can you feel the love from the star-studded cast of Jon Favreau’s upcoming CG remake of The Lion King? They’re going to show us the greatest proof of love they can with a new rendition of the classic and beloved duet “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” sung by none other than the film’s resident R&B and hip-hop superstars, Beyoncé and Donald Glover. The two play Nala and Simba, respectively, and it’s hard to not just think of the chart-topping power of the two artists combined.

The winner of the Best Song Oscar and made a radio hit by Elton John, “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” is arguably The Lion King‘s most salient song. Performed in the original film by Kristle Edwards, Joseph Williams, Sally Dworsky, Nathan Lane, and Ernie Sabella, the song starts off as a goofy duet by Timon (Lane) and Pumbaa (Sabella) before transitioning into a sweet love song between Williams’ Simba and Dworsky’s Nala, with Edwards as an off-screen voice.

The Lion King actor Billy Eichner, who plays Timon in the CG film, revealed in an interview on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that the new duet will be much the same, with Glover and Beyoncé taking on the latter half of the classic romantic duet after Eichner and Seth Rogen start off the song. Asked if Cohen had met Beyoncé, Eichner said, “I have not, but I do sing with her in the movie.” He added:

“I play Timon, and Timon and Pumba start singing ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight,’ and then it segues into Beyonce and Donald Glover singing it.”

Elton John and Tim Rice wrote “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” for the original 1994 movie, but there was no doubt that this iconic song would make its way to the 2019 remake. John is back to rework his musical compositions from the original film, so it’s possible that “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” might get a modern makeover — especially with artists like Beyonce and Glover behind the mic. Beyonce is also working with John on some of the music, while John, Rice and Beyoncé are also creating a new end credits song for the film.

The Lion King opens in theaters on July 19, 2019.