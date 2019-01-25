In The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, our construction buddy Emmet (Chris Pratt) must head out on his own to save all of his fellow LEGO friends after being kidnapped by an alien known as General Mayhem.

While traversing through space to the dangerous Sistar System, he gets picked up by quite the hero: Rex Dangervest, a galaxy defending archeologist, cowboy, and raptor trainer who also happens to be voiced by Chris Pratt. Rex also has an amazing ship, and now you can build it yourself. LEGO has announced the release of The LEGO Movie 2 playset called The Rexcelsior, and you can check it out below.

The LEGO Movie 2 Rexcelsior Ship

This is another massive set from the LEGO movie, comprised of over 1,800 pieces. But there’s one problem with this set. While it comes with LEGO minifigures of both Rex and Emmet (the latter including a face with partially wiped stubble drawn on with marker), the scale of the set is made to fit the microfigures, which are much smaller than your traditional figures. LEGO employs this style when they’re dealing with a much bigger set that isn’t exactly to scale for the regular minifigures.

At the same time, it’s hard to be upset about the microfigures since they include five micro raptor figures. On top of that, the ship itself is capable of shooting six spring-loaded missiles. There’s even a handle as part of the ship to make it easy to fly and shoot during your extensive playtime sessions with the kiddos. There are also other microscale creations, such as Emmet’s house, a forklift, and a dropship.

The LEGO Movie 2 Rexcelsior ship will cost $149.99 and hits store shelves on May 1, 2019.