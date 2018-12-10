The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part may not be coming to theaters until next year, but Warner Bros. has an early Christmas present for us in the form of a new holiday short. The year 2018 and Bricksburg alike may be fiery hellscapes right now, but that shouldn’t stop you from celebrating the holidays. So get in the mood for some Christmas cheer with Emmet’s Holiday Party: A LEGO Movie Short.

The LEGO Movie 2 Holiday Short: Emmet’s Holiday Party

Sorry Lucy (Elizabeth Banks), we’re going to interrupt your brooding session because it’s December and high time for the holiday festivities to begin. Emmet speaks to the Christmas lover in all of us with his plans for the biggest, shiniest, most awesome holiday celebration that you’ll be able to see from space.

Catch the Christmas version of “Everything is Awesome” in this The LEGO Movie 2 short, which follows Emmet (Chris Pratt) as he transforms Apocalypseburg from a wasteland into a holiday utopia. Even Batman (Will Arnett) gets in on the Christmas cheer, swapping his usual all-black garb for an ugly Christmas sweater — with abs of course. Sadly, Alfred goofed and only got Batman an eight-pack ab sweater instead of a 10-pack, but you can’t get everything you want for Christmas. But the flashy celebrations have a bad consequence: It attracts the attention of the evil Queen Watevra Wa-Nabi (Tiffany Haddish), who readies her attack on Apocalypseburg.

The short gives us a fun glimpse of the world of The LEGO Movie as we wait a few more long, cold winter months for the sequel’s release in February. Directed by Mike Mitchell, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller returning to produce and write, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is the highly anticipated sequel to the surprise 2014 animated hit.

Here is the official synopsis for The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part:

The much-anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed, global box office phenomenon that started it all, “The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part,” reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city. It’s been five years since everything was awesome and the citizens are facing a huge new threat: LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space, wrecking everything faster than they can rebuild. The battle to defeat them and restore harmony to the LEGO universe will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical. It will test their courage, creativity and Master Building skills, and reveal just how special they really are.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part hits theaters on February 8, 2019.