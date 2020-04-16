Amazon has scored the rights to The Left Right Game, a sci-fi-mystery podcast that featured Tessa Thompson. Thompson will now executive produce the TV series adaptation, and maybe star, too (if we’re lucky). The story concerns a journalist who follows a group of paranormal explorers and ends up in a supernatural world.

Deadline reports that Amazon is about to play The Left Right Game. This won’t be the first time Amazon has brought a podcast to life – their excellent series Homecoming was based on a podcast as well. Tessa Thompson, who played the lead character on the podcast, will executive produce the TV adaptation. There’s no word if Thompson plans to star in the series as well, but that sure would be nice. More Tessa Thompson is never a bad thing.

Launched last month, The Left Right Game had Thompson voicing “an idealistic young journalist trying to make a name for herself by following a group of paranormal explorers, obsessed with a seemingly harmless pastime known as the Left/Right Game. The journey takes her into a supernatural world that she and the other members of the expedition can neither handle nor survive.”

The podcast looks like it’s still on-going – there was a new episode posted on Monday. There are said to be ten total episodes in all, and only four have been released so far. Which means the end of this story isn’t out there in the public yet. That said, Amazon doesn’t have to stick rigidly to the plot for its TV adaptation. The TV adaptation of Homecoming, for instance, strayed drastically from the podcast it was based on. And that’s fine. In fact, it might even be the best possible approach to these kinds of adaptations, since it keeps the ending a mystery and doesn’t give away potential spoilers.

In addition to Thompson, The Left Right Game series will be executive produced by Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Justin Levy, Rob Herting, and David Henning.