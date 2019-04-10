Move over Noah Centineo, there’s a new aspiring teen heartthrob moving in for his Netflix crown. KJ Apa, best known for playing Hot Archie in the CW series Riverdale, is bringing his coiffed hair and perfectly symmetrical face to Netflix in a teen coming-of-age romance movie, The Last Summer. Watch The Last Summer trailer below.

The Last Summer Trailer

Netflix has hit its stride with teen romantic-comedies following a string of hits including last year’s The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. Now it’s looking to kick off another successful summer of romance with the appropriately titled The Last Summer.

Based on the trailer, The Last Summer looks like a film tailor-made for Netflix’s algorithm: there is a group of attractive young 20-somethings playing teens, there’s the sentimental pangs of first love, and a coming-of-age story about friends navigating their final summer before college. Not to mention the cast is a who’s who of…who? With the exception of Apa and Tyler Posey, who both are working hard to bring the charm in a fairly generic teen romance movie. But could this movie be a surprise hit and wrest Noah Centineo’s title as Netflix’s favorite teen heartthrob away from him? We’ll have to wait and see.

The Last Summer also stars Maia Mitchell, Jacob Latimore, Halston Sage, Sosie Bacon, Wolfgang Novogratz, Gabrielle Anwar, Ed Quinn, Jacob McCarthy, Mario Revolori, Gage Golightly, Norman Johnson, Jr., and Tyler Posey.

Here’s the synopsis for The Last Summer:

Featuring several intersecting stories, The Last Summer follows a group of recent high school graduates as they navigate their way through their final summer before taking off for college. As the youths wrestle with love lost and found, form friendships in unexpected circumstances, and take greater control in their relationships with parents, they ultimately decide who they will be and what they will do as they stand on the precipice of adulthood.

The Last Summer debuts on Netflix May 3, 2019.