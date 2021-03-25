Screenwriter Gary Whitta has been working on a sequel to The Last Starfighter for a few years now, and he just revealed a sizzle reel for the potential movie. Using the title The Last Starfighters, the sizzle reel consists of concept art from Matt Allsopp, who worked on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and music by Christ Tilton (Fringe) reworking Craig Safan‘s score for the original movie. Watch the whole thing below.

The Last Starfighter Sequel Sizzle Reel

Here’s the part of the story where I tell you I’ve never actually seen The Last Starfighter. I’m a child of the ’80s and ’90s, but I confess this one slipped by me. The film was not a box office hit and earned mixed reviews from critics when it arrived in 1984, but it’s developed a following since then, and there’s long been talk of a sequel. One of the people working on that sequel is writer Gary Whitta (The Book of Eli, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Whitta just went ahead and uploaded a sizzle reel for that potential sequel.

In the original film, “After finally achieving the high score on Starfighter, his favorite arcade game, everyday teenager Alex Rogan (Lance Guest) meets the game’s designer, Centauri (Robert Preston) — who reveals that he created Starfighter as a training ground for developing and recruiting actual pilots to help fight a war in space. Whisked away from the banality of his trailer park life to a distant alien planet, Alex struggles to use his video game-playing skills to pilot a real ship, with real lives at stake.”

Jonathan Betuel, who co-wrote the original film, previously said of this sequel: “The leads [of the original] are now parents and time has passed. It’s not a remake, it’s going to continue the story. What’s changed is time itself, certainly as the video world and the alien world have continued to tick away. It’s not a time capsule of the ’80s by any means, we’re taking it to the next level. Passing the torch…or the joystick.”

And Whitta said: “Right now we have a fully developed story that is a combination of reboot and sequel that we both think honors the legacy of the original film while passing the torch to a new generation. We’re both very excited about it creatively.”