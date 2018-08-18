It’s been five years since SyFy brought the purposely stupid Sharknado to our screens. We’ve gotten a sequel each year since then, expanding the ludicrous B-movie’s mythology and bringing more and more D-list celebrities into the path of the shark infested funnel of death. But the joke has gone on too long, and the franchise if thankfully coming to an end.

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time is the sixth and final installment of SyFy’s atrocious TV movie series, and the sad thing is that the kind of stuff we’re seeing in this movie isn’t too dissimilar from what unfolded in Transformers: The Last Knight. Watch The Last Sharknado trailer below and you’ll see what we’re dealing with.

Watch The Last Sharknado Trailer

As godawful as this movie looks, what’s really infuriating is that the things that are supposed to be positively absurd and intentionally bad in this movie were presented as cool blockbuster elements of Transformers: The Last Knight. The most recent sequel in the toy-based franchise featured medieval action, dragon Transformers, and other assorted nonsense, and The Last Sharknado echoes that in several ways.

First of all, the story for this sequel incorporates time travel, since the only way to save everybody is to go back in time and stop other sharknadoes throughout history or some stupid shit like that. That means we get to see a shark chomp on a tyrannosaurus rex, Judah Friedlander as some kind of dragonshark-fighting knight, and even the great historical ride of Paul Revere with a dumb Sharknado twist.

But there’s also future shark action too, which includes an entirely robotic shark, and a whole army made of up Tara Reid. Or as co-star Vivica A. Fox proclaims, “It’s planet of the Aprils.” Ugh. Thank the maker that this is coming to an end. And while we’re at it, let’s finish off the careers of everyone involved in this joke that has wasted far too much time and money. Good riddance, you damn shark tornadoes.

All is lost, or is it? Fin unlocks the time-traveling power of the SHARKNADOS in order to save the world and resurrect his family. In his quest, Fin fights Nazis, dinosaurs, knights, and even takes a ride on Noah’s Ark. This time, it’s not how to stop the sharknados, it’s when.

The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time premieres on SyFy this weekend on Sunday, August 19 at 8pm/7pm (ET/CT)