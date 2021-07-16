HBO’s television adaptation of the popular video game The Last of Us continues to fill out its cast as it shambles its way through production like an angry Clicker. One of the latest additions is deeply familiar with the world of the games, because he played a key role in both of them. Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced the part of Tommy in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, has been cast in the show, but he’ll be playing a different character in the series. Plus, two HBO veterans have joined up as well. Get the details below.

A New Creation

According to Deadline, actor Jeffrey Pierce will be playing a recurring character named Perry in the show, who is described as “a rebel in a quarantine zone.” If you’re wondering why Pierce won’t be reprising his role of Tommy in the show, it’s because Gabriel Luna has already been cast to play that part. (Brothers Joel and Tommy are white guys in the games, but they’ll be played by Pedro Pascal and Luna, respectively, in the show.) Pierce’s TV character, Perry, was not featured in either game, so this will be an original character created specifically for the show.

Fun fact: actress Merle Dandridge voiced the character of Marlene in the first game, and will be reprising that role in the flesh for the series.

Two HBO Veterans Are Also On Board

Deadline’s report also states that Con O’Neill, who previously worked with showrunner Craig Mazin on Chernobyl, and Murray Bartlett, who can currently be seen playing the frazzled hotel manager on Mike White’s brand new HBO series The White Lotus, have also joined The Last of Us cast. O’Neill will play Bill, an acquaintance of Joel’s who, in the wake of the pandemic that has ravaged the globe, is now a hardcore survivalist who lives in suburbia, armed to the teeth and adept at setting traps to protect himself from encroachers. Bartlett plays Bill’s partner, Frank, who does not have any lines in the game because – spoiler alert – when our characters stumble across him, he has hanged himself. Presumably Mazin and Neil Druckmann would not hire a capable actor like Bartlett merely to play a corpse, so I think it’s safe to say that we’ll at least get to see some of Frank and Bill’s dynamic play out on screen, whether it’s in flashbacks or in real time.

I assume that no one has read this far who does not know what The Last of Us is, but just in case, the show is set in the aftermath of a pandemic that has infected a significant portion of humanity with a virus that turns them into zombie-like creatures. The story centers on Joel (Pascal), a smuggler who is tasked with transporting a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country to a research facility where she may be able to provide a cure for the pandemic.