Gabriel Luna is the latest actor to join HBO’s The Last of Us cast.

A new report says the Terminator: Dark Fate and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. actor will play Tommy, the younger brother of Pedro Pascal‘s character, Joel.



Variety reports that Luna has come aboard HBO’s television adaptation of the popular The Last of Us video game, and he’ll be playing the part of Tommy, who is described as “a former soldier who hasn’t lost his sense of idealism and hope for a better world.”

That sense of hope is sorely needed in the dire fictional world of this series, where the planet has been ravaged by an outbreak that has resulted in widespread deaths and some humans turning into zombie-like creatures known as the Infected. Set 20 years after the initial outbreak, the story centers on Joel (Pascal), a hardened survivor who is hired to smuggle a mysterious and seemingly important young girl named Ellie (Game of Thrones actress Bella Ramsey) out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What begins as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must travel across a huge chunk of the United States and depend on each other for survival.

In The Last of Us video games, Joel and Tommy go their separate ways after the chaos in aftermath of the initial outbreak. Tommy joins a resistance group called the Fireflies while Joel opts to become a smuggler, but the two eventually reunite during Joel’s cross-country trip with Ellie. Tommy is a scrappy fighter and more of a family man than Joel, and the tension between their outlooks on life adds some nice dramatic shades to the first game. The two don’t exactly have a “fun” relationship, but this is very good casting. I’m curious to see if showrunners Neil Druckmann (who created and was the creative director and key writer of both games) and Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) stick close to the source material for this relationship, or if they’ll diverge from it to pump up the dramatic stakes since this is one of the most important relationships in the entire story.

Luna played Ghost Rider/Robbie Reyes on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., had a small role in True Detective season 2, and has several other credits to his name, but audiences may recognize him most from his recent high-profile work as the cybernetic baddie Gabriel/REV-9 in Tim Miller’s Terminator: Dark Fate.