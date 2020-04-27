In 2018, Michael Peña (Ant-Man and the Wasp) joined the cast of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico to play DEA Agent Kiki Camarena, who went undercover in the 1980s to try to take down the Mexican cartel. Now one of Netflix’s rivals, Amazon Prime Video, is bringing us The Last Narc, a four-episode documentary series that tells the true story of what happened to Camarena, in all its brutal detail. Check out the trailer below.

The Last Narc Trailer

The man at the center of this docuseries is special agent Hector Berellez, who was tasked with finding out what happened to Camarena after he was picked up by the cartel. The show also features interviews with Camarena’s widow, and three Guadalajara Cartel insiders – former drug lord bodyguards who eventually flipped, became informers, and helped Berellez find out the horrifying truth behind Camarena’s torture and murder.

And speaking of truth, it sounds like this series has a few truth bombs of its own to drop. “This is a different undertaking [than Narcos: Mexico]”, director Tiller Russell told IndieWire. “This is a very well-known, well-publicized case and what we’re contributing to it is astonishing true revelations that people have been wondering about for a very long time.” It sounds like this alleged cover-up has been going on for decades, and since we’ve seen instances where documentaries have the power to influence real-life events in cases like The West Memphis Three and the one depicted in The Thin Blue Line, perhaps this docuseries will result in that cover-up crashing down.

Russell, whose previous credits include true crime fiction and documentaries across titles like Operation Odessa, The Seven Five, and the upcoming Silk Road, says he’s been wanting to tell this story for fourteen years. Little did he know he’d be releasing this series for a captive audience hungry for true crime content and eager to stay inside during quarantine lockdowns. Here’s hoping the show itself lives up to the promise of this trailer.

Here’s the show’s official synopsis:

In the Amazon Original The Last Narc, former cartel insiders divulge the bone-chilling details behind the notorious murder and kidnapping of DEA Agent “Kiki” Camarena. Through never before seen interviews, this four-part docuseries will unravel the story of Camarena, the drug cartel he infiltrated, and the narc who risked everything to discover the truth.

The Last Narc premieres on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2020.