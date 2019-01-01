Even though a lot of people in Hollywood have horror stories about working with the comedy legend that is Chevy Chase, apparently that didn’t scare Richard Dreyfus from getting together for a comedic two-hander on Netflix.

The Last Laugh follows Chevy Chase as retired talent manager Al Hart who finds himself reunited with his first client, a comedian named Buddy Green (Richard Dreyfus) who left the business 50 years ago to become a podiatrist. Suddenly, Al is inspired to have Buddy hit the road for one more comedy tour. Of course, there’s nothing funnier than two aging actors on a road trip in the twilight years of their life. Watch The Last Laugh trailer below.

Netflix found success with their series The Kominsky Method starring Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas, so much that they got some awards love from the nominations for the Screen Actors Guild awards, the Critics Choice awards and the Golden Globes. This feels like they’re trying to capture that same appeal to older audiences with The Last Laugh by bringing in beloved stars from the 1970s and 1980s for a bit of a resurgence. But it doesn’t look anywhere near as good.

The trailer for The Last Laugh feels full of easy jokes about old dudes doing things that are seemingly inappropriate for their age. Chevy Chase tries to buy weed from some high school kids, all because he threw out Richard Dreyfus’ joint when they were getting pulled over by the cops. Man, it’s so wacky when old people act like they’re still young, right? Now that’s comedy!

Even what is intended to be the more touching part of the series feels like a cheap rehash with Chris Parnell playing the estranged son of Richard Dreyfus’ character. But maybe the presence of the always charming Andie McDowell will help make this a little more tolerable than the trailer makes it out to be. Plus, Kate Micucci is in this too, and she’s wonderful. Either way, I don’t think this is going to be one of Netflix’s hits, except when you need something innocuous to watch with your grandparents.

The film is directed by American comedy writer/filmmaker Greg Pritikin, director of the movies Totally Confused, Dummy, and Surviving Eden, as well as all the episodes of the TV series “Easy to Assemble.”

The Last Laugh debuts on Netflix on January 11, 2019.