The Last Kids on Earth has snagged itself a killer voice cast. Mark Hamill, Rosario Dawson, and Catherine O’Hara are among the stars joining The Last Kids on Earth cast for Netflix’s forthcoming animated series based on the best-selling books by Max Brallier.

Deadline broke the news that Hamill, Dawson, and O’Hara would be joining Netflix’s The Last Kids on Earth cast alongside Keith David, Bruce Campbell, Garland Whitt, Montse Hernandez, and Charles Demers, as well as Nick Wolfhard as the lead character Jack Sullivan.

The series follows 13-year-old Jack Sullivan and a band of suburban middle schoolers who battle zombies in the aftermath of a zombie and monster apocalypse. Based on the series of illustrated novels by Brallier, the animated series is set to launch on Netflix later this year.

The first The Last Kids on Earth book was published in 2015 to wide acclaim, with critics praising the graphic novel’s refreshing and witty approach to the zombie apocalypse as well as its unique blend of color and black-and-white illustrations. The series has since spawned four sequels, with the latest book, The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade, set to hit bookshelves this September. Deadline debuted the cover for the fifth The Last Kids on Earth book below.

Here is the synopsis for the first The Last Kids on Earth:

Ever since the monster apocalypse hit town, average thirteen year old Jack Sullivan has been living in his tree house, which he’s armed to the teeth with catapults and a moat, not to mention video games and an endless supply of Oreos and Mountain Dew scavenged from abandoned stores. But Jack alone is no match for the hordes of Zombies and Winged Wretches and Vine Thingies, and especially not for the eerily intelligent monster known only as Blarg. So Jack builds a team: his dorky best friend, Quint; the reformed middle school bully, Dirk; Jack’s loyal pet monster, Rover; and Jack’s crush, June. With their help, Jack is going to slay Blarg, achieve the ultimate Feat of Apocalyptic Success, and be average no longer! Can he do it?

Brallier is acting as series creator and executive producer along with Scott Peterson, who is the showrunner and also an executive producer. Atomic Cartoons is developing The Last Kids On Earth for Netflix, which ordered the series in February 2018. It will soon join the plethora of beloved and creatively bold animated series that Netflix has been boosting, including critically acclaimed shows like She-Ra and The Dragon Prince.

“The way the series resonates with readers around the world — it’s absolutely humbling. I’m so pleased that the adventures of Jack Sullivan and his friends will continue to grow, both on the page and now on screen,” Brallier said in a statement. “I couldn’t ask for better partners – Atomic Cartoons, Netflix and Penguin – to help me share these stories. And I’m beyond excited to reveal the newest cover while announcing this incredible cast. Seeing these actors bring the characters to life is a dream come true.”

Check out the book cover for The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade below.