Samuel L. Jackson is soon set to reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role as former S.H.I.E.L.D. head honcho Nick Fury in a Secret Invasion series at Disney+, but the two-time Oscar nominee also has another television project up his sleeve.

He’ll star in and executive produce The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, a mystery series based on Walter Mosely‘s 2011 novel about an aging man who gets the opportunity to have his memories back and help solve the death of his nephew. AppleTV+ has given the limited series a six episode order.



According to a press release, Jackson is set to star in and executive produce The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, which the streaming service describes as “a deeply engaging mystery.” Jackson will play the title character, a 91-year-old man who has been “forgotten by his family, by his friends, by even himself. On the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, Ptolemy experiences a seismic shift when he’s given the tremendous opportunity to briefly regain his memories, and uses this precious and fleeting lucidity to solve his nephew’s death and come to terms with his past.”

This sounds like an incredibly juicy role for Jackson to sink his teeth into, and a performance that may even eventually garner some awards attention for him (as you know, voting bodies tend to love stuff like this – Anthony Hopkins will probably soon get an Oscar nomination for his work in a film called The Father, playing a man who is losing his grasp on reality and his memory). This is the second time Jackson will be suiting up for an AppleTV+ project: he starred in The Banker, a film from director George Nolfi which co-starred Anthony Mackie and was released on the service earlier this year after a bit of controversy surrounding some of the folks associated with the movie.

Mosely is an acclaimed author who has written more than 60 books. His first novel, Devil with a Blue Dress, was adapted into a 1995 noir film starring Denzel Washington as Easy Rawlins, a detective who would go on to become one of Mosely’s most famous characters. In 2018, he wrote an episode of the FX drama Snowfall. Mosely will write the scripts for this series and executive produce; Diane Houslin (The Ashley Graham Project) will also executive produce alongside David Levine (Burn Notice) and Eli Selden (Eve’s Bayou) from Anonymous Content.