What if all crime was made nearly impossibly by a new technology developed by the government? That’s the premise of The Last Days of American Crime, a Netflix thriller based on the graphic novel of the same name by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini. Set in a world where a signal can make it impossible for anyone to commit crimes, Edgar Ramirez stars as a career criminal who teams up with famous gangster (Michael C. Pitt) for one last heist. Watch The Last Days of American Crime trailer.

The Last Days of American Crime Trailer

Based on the graphic novel by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, The Last Days of American Crime follows a team of criminals who plan to commit the “heist of the century” before a signal broadcast by the U.S. government makes it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit crimes. It’s like the reversal of the horror dystopia of The Purge meets Minority Report, but in a B-movie Netflix thriller that doesn’t look nearly as good as either. Edgar Ramírez, who recently impressed in the 2018 miniseries The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, plays the typical brooding protagonist with revenge on his mind (his brother was killed by the government!) while Michael C. Pitt grows out his hair as the eccentric famous gangster whose face, for some reason, is never fully visible onscreen. Maybe it’s a choice, maybe it’s the fault of the irritating shaky camera and fast cuts.

Also starring in The Last Days of American Crime are Anna Brewster, Patrick Bergin, and Sharlto Copley, the latter a long way gone from his glory days chewing scenery in Neill Blomkamp movies.

Olivier Megaton directs the film written by Karl Gajdusek. The film was originally set to star Sam Worthington in the lead role way back in 2009, but the Avatar star left the project. Now it seems The Last Days of American Crime is doomed to the dust bins of Netflix’s thriller category.

Here is the synopsis for The Last Days of American Crime:

As a final response to terrorism and crime, the U.S. government plans to broadcast a signal making it impossible for anyone to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Graham Bricke (Edgar Ramírez), a career criminal who was never able to hit the big score, teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash (Michael C. Pitt), and black market hacker Shelby Dupree (Anna Brewster), to commit the heist of the century and the last crime in American history before the signal goes off.

The Last Days of American Crime hits Netflix on June 5, 2020.