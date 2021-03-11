After hitting the film festival circuit and getting an online release late last year, the documentary The Last Blockbuster is making one more stop that couldn’t be more ironic. In just a few days, Netflix will be streaming the film about the last standing Blockbuster Video store in Bend, Oregon. Why is this ironic? Because Blockbuster had a chance to buy Netflix before the DVD mailing company and eventual streaming service ended up burying them.

In case you haven’t seen it, here’s the trailer and synopsis for The Last Blockbuster:

Filmmakers Taylor Morden & Zeke Kamm follow the manager of the world’s sole remaining Blockbuster in Bend, OR, Sandi Harding, as she reflects on the store’s vibrant past and navigates the difficult task of keeping a video rental store open in the era of streaming. Taking us through the history and subsequent rise and fall of the franchise, the documentary reveals the real reason why Blockbuster went out of business (hint – it wasn’t Netflix), while celebrating the unique and defining culture it created in the ‘90s, honoring a simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations across the world.

Though the nostalgia for Blockbuster Video is understandable, let’s not forget that this was a corporate chain that ran many locally owned video rental stores out of the business. Even the former CFO of Blockbuster says he doesn’t miss renting videos from actual stores, so it’s clear that his passion wasn’t providing the magic of movies. But even so, it seems like this movie will tap into the broader culture of video stores by using the rise and fall of Blockbuster Video as the catalyst.

CNN says the movie is “worth watching, as much for what it says about now as how it reminds us of the way the media world has changed. And as an added bonus, no late fees.” Plus, you don’t have to rewind it when you’re done watching.

Arriving on Netflix starting on March 15, The Last Blockbuster is narrated by Lauren Lapkus (The Wrong Missy) and features interviews with Kevin Smith (Clerks), Paul Scheer (The League, co-host of the movie podcast How Did This Get Made?) Adam Brody (The OC), Samm Levine (Freaks and Geeks), Doug Benson (comedian and host of the Doug Loves Movies podcast), Ione Skye (Say Anything), Ron Funches (Harley Quinn), Jamie Kennedy (Scream), Brian Posehn (The Big Bang Theory), and more.

Thanks to The Last Blockbuster Facebook page for the heads up.