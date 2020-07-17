Hey, remember The King’s Man?

Director Matthew Vaughn‘s Kingsman prequel film was originally supposed to open this past February, but last year, well before the coronavirus pandemic upended Hollywood, its release date was delayed until this fall. Will its current September release date hold? I have no idea! But here are some new international The King’s Man posters from 20th Century Studios to remind you that the film exists.



The King’s Man Posters

The first poster is almost identical to a previously-released iteration, but the second one is new. Fiennes is even in a different pose and everything! See? The cane/sword is a little lower in that one!

Seriously, though: I can’t get over how odd it is that Rhys Ifans (Notting Hill, The Amazing Spider-Man) is playing Rasputin in this movie. The fact that Rasputin is in this movie at all is bizarre unto itself, but Rhys Ifans as Rasputin? Super weird casting!

Anyway, Ralph Fiennes (The Grand Budapest Hotel) stars in this movie opposite Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Djimon Hounsou, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, and Daniel Brühl. Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

As a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King’s Man.

The King’s Man is currently slated to arrive in theaters on September 18, 2020, but considering how poorly the United States is handling the pandemic, it seems increasingly unlikely that date will hold. (One analyst predicts that movie theaters could stay closed until the middle of 2021.) At least these posters now say “in cinemas soon” instead of trying to pretend that there’s any certainty about when this film will ever see the light of day.