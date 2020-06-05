Pete Davidson has no easy answers for how to work through grief. That’s something that the actor and SNL comedian is working on in the Judd Apatow-directed comedy The King of Staten Island. The loosely autobiographical feature film is inspired by Davidson’s own life as he deals with the grief of losing his father. But what Davidson does have, in the new The King of Staten Island clip, is an easy answer for a great business idea: a tattoo restaurant.

The King of Staten Island Clip

Davidson obviously loves tattoos. His body is covered in them, and tattoo art is a passion of the character he plays in The King of Staten Island, a highly anticipated Judd Apatow-directed comedy loosely based on Davidson’s own life. And he also loves food, which is what makes his idea for a new business so ingenious. In The King of Staten Island clip, Davidson’s sister (Maude Apatow) asks if he will be all right on his own once she leaves for college. But immature young man that he is, Davidson deflects, avoiding a serious talk about his own arrested development and his long grieving process for their dad, and instead talking about his brilliant idea for a tattoo restaurant.

“Ruby Tat-Tuesdays. Where everyone’s welcome — chicken and tattoos,” Davidson says enthusiastically to his sister’s disgust, in the classic dry Apatow humor we know and love.

Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Bel Powley, and Steve Buscemi also star in The King of Staten Island.

Here is the synopsis for The King of Staten Island:

Scott (Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow, HBO’s Euphoria) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar® winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys—Oscar (Ricky Velez, Master of None), Igor (Moises Arias, Five Feet Apart) and Richie (Lou Wilson, TV’s The Guest Book)—and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley, Apple TV+’s The Morning Show). But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter named Ray (Bill Burr, Netflix’s F Is for Family), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life. The film also stars Steve Buscemi as Papa, a veteran firefighter who takes Scott under his wing, and Pamela Adlon (FX’s Better Things) as Ray’s ex-wife, Gina.

The King of Staten Island, which went through several coronavirus delays before Universal decided to skip theaters entirely, hits VOD on June 12, 2020.