The King of Staten Island, the latest from Judd Apatow, is heading straight to VOD. The Pete Davidson-starring film was still holding onto its June theatrical release date, but since there’s no sign that movie theaters will reopen by then, Universal made the decision to send the movie to digital. This might indicate a distinct shift in studio thinking, as up until now, many have held fast to the idea of eventual theatrical release for their major titles, delaying certain films by months, or even an entire year.

Just when will movie theaters open again? That question hangs over the head of every upcoming film, and while movie theaters are crossing their finger that they’ll be ready to reopen in time for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in July, nothing is set in stone. For the most part, studios have been shuffling their upcoming titles to later dates – some to the end of the year, some into 2021. But as the coronavirus situation drags on, studios are going to be faced with a difficult choice: do they keep pushing everything, or bite the bullet and start releasing things directly to VOD?

In the case of The King of Staten Island, Universal has gone with the latter option. The film will now debut on VOD on June 12, a week before its theatrical date. The project was originally supposed to premiere at SXSW, but the cancelation of that festival obviously made that impossible. This will be the second Universal movie to straight to VOD, with the first being Trolls: World Tour.

King of Staten Island director Apatow released the following video featuring Davidson in which they discuss the digital release.

The King of Staten Island now joins Scoob! and Artemis Fowl as movies that are taking their chances with direct-to-digital releases. Trolls, Scoob, and Artemis are all family-oriented films, but King of Staten Island is a bigger title intended for adults, which asks a question: is this inevitable for other upcoming films? Will more and more studios decide to start dropping their titles direct to digital, or will they continue to hold out hope for the eventual reopening of movie theaters?

Based in part of Pete Davidson’s real life, here’s the official synopsis of the film: