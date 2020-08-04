The King of Staten Island was intended to be released in theaters this summer, but Universal Pictures and director Judd Apatow thought it was better to release the movie on Premium VOD rather than waiting for movie theaters to reopen. Unfortunately, that means what should have been Pete Davidson‘s big screen breakthrough only ended up on the small screen. Thankfully, a new featurette teasing the movie’s arrival on Blu-ray dives into how personal and important this story was to the Saturday Night Live star, and hopefully it will compel you to seek it out if you haven’t already.

The King of Staten Island Featurette

The King of Staten Island Blu-ray release date has been set for August 25, 2020, and it will also be available for purchase digitally a couple weeks before that on August 11. If the $20 price tag for the PVOD rental has kept you from checking out Judd Apatow’s new movie, you might be more keen to rent it once its arrival on home video brings the price down.

If you’ve been too busy trying to distract yourself from the nightmare around us everyday and you missed hearing about The King of Staten Island earlier this summer, here’s the official synopsis:

Scott (Pete Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar®- winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with his buddies and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley). When his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter (Bill Burr), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps towards moving forward in life.

Our own Chris Evangelista thought The King of Staten Island struggled to balance touching drama with the humor, largely because Davidson is great with the former, but not so skilled with the latter. In his review he wrote, “Many of Davidson’s quips are pretty funny, but there’s nothing here that’s going to stick with you – the next great quotable comedy this is not. The pathos fairs a bit better, but here the problems of Davidson’s range become apparent.”

But if you’re already a fan of The King of Staten Island, then you’ll be happy to know the Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release will be coming packed with tons of special features. There are alternate endings, deleted scenes, a gag reel, the standard line-o-rama featuring alternate takes which always bring some big laughs, a ton of featurettes focusing on the various members of the cast, production diaries from Judd Apatow himself, as well as commentary from him and Pete Davidson, and a tribute to Pete Davidson’s real father Scott, a member of the FDNY who died as a hero on September 11, 2001.

Get the full rundown of all the special features below.

The King of Staten Island Blu-ray Special Features