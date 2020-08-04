‘The King of Staten Island’ Hits Blu-ray in August, Watch a Clip About Pete Davidson’s Personal Comedy
Posted on Tuesday, August 4th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
The King of Staten Island was intended to be released in theaters this summer, but Universal Pictures and director Judd Apatow thought it was better to release the movie on Premium VOD rather than waiting for movie theaters to reopen. Unfortunately, that means what should have been Pete Davidson‘s big screen breakthrough only ended up on the small screen. Thankfully, a new featurette teasing the movie’s arrival on Blu-ray dives into how personal and important this story was to the Saturday Night Live star, and hopefully it will compel you to seek it out if you haven’t already.
The King of Staten Island Featurette
The King of Staten Island Blu-ray release date has been set for August 25, 2020, and it will also be available for purchase digitally a couple weeks before that on August 11. If the $20 price tag for the PVOD rental has kept you from checking out Judd Apatow’s new movie, you might be more keen to rent it once its arrival on home video brings the price down.
If you’ve been too busy trying to distract yourself from the nightmare around us everyday and you missed hearing about The King of Staten Island earlier this summer, here’s the official synopsis:
Scott (Pete Davidson) has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He’s now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister (Maude Apatow) heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother (Oscar®- winner Marisa Tomei) and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with his buddies and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey (Bel Powley). When his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter (Bill Burr), it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps towards moving forward in life.
Our own Chris Evangelista thought The King of Staten Island struggled to balance touching drama with the humor, largely because Davidson is great with the former, but not so skilled with the latter. In his review he wrote, “Many of Davidson’s quips are pretty funny, but there’s nothing here that’s going to stick with you – the next great quotable comedy this is not. The pathos fairs a bit better, but here the problems of Davidson’s range become apparent.”
But if you’re already a fan of The King of Staten Island, then you’ll be happy to know the Blu-ray, DVD and Digital release will be coming packed with tons of special features. There are alternate endings, deleted scenes, a gag reel, the standard line-o-rama featuring alternate takes which always bring some big laughs, a ton of featurettes focusing on the various members of the cast, production diaries from Judd Apatow himself, as well as commentary from him and Pete Davidson, and a tribute to Pete Davidson’s real father Scott, a member of the FDNY who died as a hero on September 11, 2001.
Get the full rundown of all the special features below.
The King of Staten Island Blu-ray Special Features
- ALTERNATE ENDINGS (WHICH DIDN’T WORK!)
- DELETED SCENES
- GAG REEL
- LINE-O-RAMA
- THE KID FROM STATEN ISLAND – Pete Davidson and Judd Apatow sit down for a discussion about the movie, their experiences working together, and what it meant to film a movie inspired by Pete’s life. Also hear from Pete’s family, friends, and cast members who shed more light on the kid from Staten Island.
- JUDD APATOW’S PRODUCTION DIARIES – Director Judd Apatow speaks to camera, giving the daily “scoop” on set and discussing the scenes at hand.
- YOU’RE NOT MY DAD: WORKING WITH BILL BURR – Judd Apatow discusses how Bill Burr was perfect for the role of “Ray Bishop” while Bill discusses his favorite moments acting alongside Pete Davidson and the meaningful relationship that their characters form.
- MARGIE KNOWS BEST: WORKING WITH MARISA TOMEI – Judd Apatow describes the honor he had of working with Marisa Tomei who plays Pete Davidson’s fictional mom “Margie.” Pete, his mom Amy Davidson, and other cast and crew also describe their amazement at Marisa’s ability to nail the role and the joy of having her on set.
- FRIENDS WITH BENEFITS: WORKING WITH BEL POWLEY – Bel Powley describes her friendship with Pete Davidson, getting the role of “Kelsey” in the film, and what it was like navigating her character’s push and pull relationship with “Scott.”
- SIBLING RIVALRY: WORKING WITH MAUDE APATOW – Maude Apatow discusses what it was like playing “Claire,” a character based on Pete Davidson’s real sister. Also, Pete and Judd Apatow discuss the real elements of the brother/sister relationship that are reflected in the movie.
- BEST FRIENDS: WORKING WITH RICKY, MOISES, & LOU – Ricky Velez, Moises Arias, and Lou Wilson discuss their characters, the chemistry of Scott’s “best friend” group, and what it was like working with each other on set.
- PAPA: WORKING WITH STEVE BUSCEMI – Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson, and filmmakers reveal why Steve Buscemi was the perfect man for the part of “Papa,” and discuss the integral role his character plays in the film.
- FRIENDS OF FIREFIGHTERS STAND-UP BENEFIT – Watch the benefit comedy show—featuring Bill Burr, Ricky Velez, and Lynne Koplitz—that Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson hosted while filming THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND. All proceeds went to the Friends of Firefighters organization.
- SCOTT DAVIDSON TRIBUTE – Scott Davidson was a member of the FDNY and was tragically lost on September 11th, 2001. Judd Apatow, Pete Davidson and his family, plus former friends and co-workers of Scott, share stories in honor of the man they knew.
- OFFICIAL TRAILER
- WHO IS PETE DAVIDSON? – Pete Davidson’s family, friends, and the filmmakers discuss their hopes of what will come from the release of The King of Staten Island, while Pete and Judd share why it was so important to Pete to make this film.
- THE FIREHOUSE – Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson discuss what it was like shooting scenes in a real firehouse and the responsibility they felt to capture the environment authentically.
- PETE’S CASTING RECS – Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson discuss how Pete’s decision to cast a large group of his friends was beneficial to achieving the goal of the movie. Plus, Pete’s friends discuss their relationships with Pete and their experiences working on the film.
- PETE’S ‘POPPY’ (GRANDPA) – Judd Apatow shares his experiences directing Pete Davidson’s grandfather in his acting debut.
- VIDEO CALLS
- FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH DIRECTOR/CO-WRITER JUDD APATOW AND ACTOR/CO-WRITER PETE DAVIDSON