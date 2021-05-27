Way back in 2017, there were rumblings the sketch comedy group The Kids in the Hall were developing a series revival that would hopefully land a streaming home. It took a few years, but Amazon finally ordered it last spring just before all hell broke loose with the coronavirus pandemic. Now that things are slowly getting back to normal,the Kids in the Hall revival is back in production, and the original cast got together for a photo to honor the occasion. But be warned, most of them have less hair or different colored hair than the last time you saw them.

The Kids in the Hall Reunion Photo

THE SHOW YOUR GRANDPARENTS WOULDN’T LET YOUR PARENTS WATCH IS BACK!

Filming has begun on The Kids in the Hall’s 8-episode Amazon Original series in Toronto. Below is photographic proof that we can still occupy the same physical space. #wereback #kidsinthehall @PrimeVideoCA pic.twitter.com/2eFFYYnzQ0 — Dave Foley (@DaveSFoley) May 26, 2021

Dave Foley posted the photo alongside fellow cast members Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson. They’re up in Toronto, Canada with production already underway on the eight-episode revival that will bring back some classic characters from the original series and introduce some new ones as well.

Back when the revival was ordered, James Farrell , Vice President of International Originals for Amazon Studios , said:

Lorne Michaels, the executive producer of Saturday Night Live, is behind The Kids in the Hall revival, and if all goes well, maybe we’ll get even more episodes of the series down the road.

What would be really great is if we could get some kind of SCTV reunion to happen. Remember when Martin Scorsese was said to be involved with the Second City sketch series cast getting back together? Even Rick Moranis was said to be involved. What happened to that? Maybe the success of The Kids in the Hall revival could help get it out faster. We’ll keep our fingers crossed and hope for plenty more Canadian sketch comedy in our future.

Until then, here’s this: